George Smoggie Jr., 87, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Lasosky’s Personal Care Home. He was born March 3, 1935, in Waynesburg, a son the late George Smoggie Sr. and Mary Buchmay Smoggie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Lee Guseman Smoggie; son, Steven J. Smoggie; and grandson, Liam Christopher Basilone.
George was a 1954 graduate of Bethlehem Joint High School. He was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
George was a steelworker for Jessop Steel, a horse trainer and owned a garbage business. He was a commissioner of East Bethlehem Township. He was a past president of the Clarksville Eagles and a member of Ten Mile Trout Club, and he was on the All State Basketball Team.
Left to cherish George’s memory are his sons, George Smoggie III and wife Michelle of Clarksville, and Scott Smoggie and wife Kim of California; daughter, Beth Ann Santucci of Clarksville; brother, John Smoggie and wife Doris of Wickliffe, Ohio; special nephew, David Magalotti and wife Mary Jane; special niece, Lori Lasosky and husband Barry; great-grandson, Tyler Richmond, who was raised by George; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; special friend, Michelle Preece; and several other nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from noon until 5:30 p.m., the time of a service celebrating George’s life, Thursday, June 2, with the Rev. Jeff Martin officiating. Interment is private.
Donations, in memory of George, can be made to OSPTA Hospice, 4325 SR 51 North, Belle Vernon, PA 15012.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
