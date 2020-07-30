Uniontown
George Speace, MD, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 23, 2020, in his home. He was born October 29 1941, in Uniontown, to George F. Speace Sr. and Kathleen Liston Speace.
Dr. Speace graduated from Uniontown Joint Senior High School in 1959 and Pennsylvania State University in 1963. He attended the University of Pennsylvania working on a Master’s degree in Chemistry when he was accepted into medical school at Thomas Jefferson’s Sidney Kimmel Medical College in Philadelphia PA in 1972. He completed his internship and surgical residency at the school’s affiliated hospital. In 1979, he completed a second residency in plastic surgery at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y., which is affiliated with Stoney Brook University.
Dr. Speace was a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. In 1979, he joined a plastic and reconstructive surgery practice in Wilkes Barre and after expanding the practice and completion of the free-standing Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons Ltd. surgery center, he relocated the practice to Plains, Pa.
Along with other medical professionals, he started the first cleft palate clinic in Wilkes Barre, where they performed reconstructive procedures and services for a number of years. He was also board chairman of the Kirby Health Center in Wilkes Barre, past president of the medical staff of Nesbitt Hospital and past president of the Philharmonic Orchestra of NEPA.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Mills Speace; daughters Gillian and Gabriella; and sons Graydon, Garrett and Graham; three granddaughters; sister Susan Speace Hennessy; and brothers Chuck and Tom Speace.
George was a kind and generous person who touched everyone he came into contact with, someone who once you knew him you would not forget and would leave a space that could not be filled. George was that kind of person.
(1) comment
George was my classmate, neighbor and friend growing up in Uniontown. We also went to PSU together our Freshman year before I transferred to Pitt. We saw each other at re-unions for years. George was so kind and professionally consulted my wife on one such meeting. He was the best of the best and our sympathies go out to his extended family. Peace and Shalom George, Miles J. Cohen, J.D. [Ret.] UHS'59
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.