West Brownsville
George T. Czapp, 72, of West Brownsville, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, in his home.
He was born June 13, 1948, in Baltimore, Md., a son of the late George and Mary Cole Czapp.
George was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served in two tours of duty with the United States Navy.
He was employed in the maintenance department with Monongahela Valley Hospital.
George was a member of the West Brownsville American Legion Post #940.
He greatly enjoyed listening to doo-wop music and watching the Monongahela River from his home.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Y. Davis Czapp.
George is survived by his two sons, George Czapp and wife Maureen, and Steven Czapp and Valerie Selestow; one granddaughter, Chloe Czapp; and special friend Linda Larkin.
A memorial funeral ceremony with military honors will be held at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
