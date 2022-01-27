George Thomas Rhome Sr.

New Geneva
George Thomas "Tom" Rhome Sr., 76, of New Geneva, went to be with his Lord Monday, January 24, 2022, from his home, with his loving family at his side, following a lengthy illness. Born May 7, 1945, in Fairmont, W.Va., he was a son of the late Charles and Minnie Alice Uphold Rhome.
Tom honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict, and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, in addition to other commendations and medals.
He was a life member and past commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #747, life member of the American Legion Post #499, and also member of the Fraternal Order of Elks #1932 and the Waynesburg Moose Lodge.
He was formerly employed as a boiler operator for the West Virginia University Power Plant.
Surviving are his wife, Frances Louise Rhome; three children, George "Jake" Rhome Jr. and wife Anna of Carmichaels, Mary Wilson of New Geneva, and Christina Bosley and husband Fred of Morgantown, W.Va.; four grandchildren and their partners, Cody Rhome, Joseph Wilson and Samantha Casteel, Allen Bosley and Genesis Bedilion, and Kaya Bosley; two great-grandchildren, Stephen Bosley and Emmalyne Wilson; and a special nephew, Tommy Rhome and his wife, Vicki.
He was the last surviving member of his family, having been predeceased by brothers, Walter, Marion and George Rhome; and sister, Minnie Greenwood. Also deceased is a son, Douglas Scott Rhome in 1988.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 28, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, January 29, with Pastor Charles Bowser officiating, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Interment, with military honors by the Point Marion Veterans Posts, will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
