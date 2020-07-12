Uniontown
George Vincent Fabian Sr., 71, of Uniontown, unexpectedly went home to be with his loving wife, Sandy. He passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, with his loving daughters by his side.
George was born October 22, 1948, in Uniontown, a son of the late Steve and Betty Fabian. Also preceding him in death were his brothers, Ed, Bunny, Jim and Robert; sister Judy Fabian; father- and mother-in-law, Isaac and Jessie Risha; and brother-in-law Jesse Risha.
George was a member of the United Mine Workers of America and had worked for years in the Robena Mine until an accident forced him to retire. He was then free to spend time with his loving children. George loved to golf with his son, Isaac and hitting golf balls with his best friend and pal, Roscoe. He loved Fourth of July celebrations spent with his loving family and friends, but most of all he adored his grandchildren and loved being their Pappy. George will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory are his six children, Candice, George, Bob, Tiffany, Stephanie and Isaac, all living in Uniontown; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, whom he loved more than life itself; sister Debbie and husband Ron of Connellsville; five brothers-in-law, Joseph Risha and wife Rhonda, Daniel Risha and wife Rita, Grant Risha and wife Karen, Ike Risha and Michael Risha; several nieces and nephews; other relatives; his best pal, Roscoe; and best friend Aaron.
Funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
