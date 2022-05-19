Layton
George W. Harvey Jr., 74, of Layton, died Monday, May 16, 2022, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, with his loving family by his side.
He was born February 8, 1948, in Waynesburg, a son of the late George W. Harvey, Sr. and Virginia Lee Conaway Harvey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Shelia Kendall and Linda Smith.
George served in the United States Army until being wounded in the Viet Nam Conflict. He was awarded the Purple Heart Medal and proudly wore a Vietnam purple heart hat.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Nancy Adams Harvey; a daughter, Kimberly Ruffcorn and husband Harry of Brownsville; a son, George W. Harvey III and wife Jennifer of Grindstone; four grandsons, Zachary, Noah, Elijah and Thomas; sister, Joyce Shook of California; close brother-in-law, Cecil Smith of Uniontown; brother-in-law, James Kendall of West Brownsville; many nieces and nephews.
George's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20, with the Rev. Frank Menhart officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, where full military rights and honors will be accorded by the General George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.