George W. Hickman, 84, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. He was born January 5, 1936, in McKeesport, a son of George W. and Marie Lee Hickman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Hickman.
George worked as a deck hand on river boats.
He is survived by his companion of 17 years, Marilyn Hickle; stepchildren Bob Woodworth, Bill Woodworth, Don Woodworth and Peggy Woodworth.
George's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Sunday, December 20, in the BLAIR LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Interment will follow Monday, December 21, at McKeesport-Versailles Cemetery, McKeesport.
Pa state mandated Covid-19 precautions will be enforced including social distancing, wearing of facemasks and a limit of 10 persons at a time in the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at blairlowther.com.
