Lake Lynn
George W. Shaffer, 74, of Lake Lynn, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in his home. Born in Uniontown April 5, 1947, he was a son of the late Margaret Shaffer Gillen Robinson.
A 1965 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, he was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, past commander of the Masontown Veterans of Foreign Wars, a life member of the V.F.W. Post 747 in Point Marion, and had been very active in the 40/8 Voiture 18.
George was retired from Golden Eagle Construction, where he was a truck driver and heavy equipment operator.
Surviving are his children and their spouses, George E. and Bobbie Shaffer of Lake Lynn, with whom he made his home, Wesley and Angie Shaffer of Nemacolin, Jason Shaffer, Philip Shaffer, and Brittany and Mitch Bryan, all of Westover, W.Va., and Marcie Miller of Ohio; 10 grandchildren and their families; brothers Bud Holt, Gerald Shaffer, Bill and Bob Gillen; sisters Shirley, Ruthie, Martha, Ann and Eva Jean; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Also deceased is a brother, Chuck, and a sister, Brenda.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 25, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, June 26, with Carl Ables officiating, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Interment follows in the Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, with military honors accorded at the graveside by the Point Marion Veterans Posts.
