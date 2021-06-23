Lake Lynn
George W. Shaffer, 74, of Lake Lynn, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in his home.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 25, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, June 26, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's edition, or view at www.herod-rishel.com.
