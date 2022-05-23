Smithfield
George William "Bill" Monahan, 91 of Smithfield, passed away on May 19, 2022 at Marquis Garden Place, Uniontown, PA.
He was born on November 6, 1930 in Whitehouse, a son of the late William "Bill" and Frida Robinson Monahan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister in law, Harold "Bud" Monahan and Alice "Sis" Monahan.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving & inseparable wife of 70 years, Loretta Jane Dunham Monahan; devoted daughter, Connie M. Pitts and her husband Dale of Smithfield; dedicated son, William "Bill" Monahan and his wife Trudi of Dilliner; two grateful grandchildren: Stacy J. Shaneyfelt and husband Kennan of Upper St. Clair, Chad A. Shaneyfelt and his wife, Emma Shaneyfelt of Akron, PA; five adoring great-grandchildren who will dearly miss their "Pap:" Addison, Preston, and Aria Shaneyfelt, Kadena and Lucena Pichirilo; special niece, Sandra "Nan" Hoferka; plus, two sisters and brothers in laws; numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.
A hard worker for 41 years, Bill served B & O, CNO, and CSX railroads. Never missing a Pirates game, he was an avid fan, former baseball coach, skilled hunter, lover of country music, camping, picking mushrooms, wildlife, and gardening. He also cherished bus tours with his wife and relatives.
Bill's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of his funeral service with Pastor Kenneth Haines officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, Smithfield, Pa.
Bill's family extend gratitude for the heartfelt care given to "Paw" from all the professionals at Marquis Garden Place and Amedisys Hospice of Uniontown.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
