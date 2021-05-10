Uniontown
Georgia Ann Pringle Kerr, 88, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, in her home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends were received from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 10, with Pastor Buzz Hall and Pastor Bob Miller co-officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
