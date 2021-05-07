Uniontown
Georgia Ann Pringle Kerr, 88, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, in her home. She was born February 22, 1933, in Spring Grove, a daughter of the late William O. Pringle and Mary Ellen Rimmel Pringle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin H. Kerr; sister Lila Ruth Foreman Herron; brothers William "Oogie" Pringle and Kenneth L. Pringle; and stepson Terry Kerr.
Georgia was a 1951 graduate of Connellsville High School and attended Uniontown School of Nursing. She worked in packing and re-select at Anchor Hocking. Georgia was Pentecostal by faith and a faithful Christian. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and veggies. Her family was her life.
Left to cherish Georgia's memory are her son, Jonathan Kerr of Morgantown, W.Va.; brother Charles E. Pringle of Wexford; sister, Constance B. Nagy of Suttersville; sister-in-law Fanchon Pringle; and stepchildren Mike Kerr, Brian Kerr, Stephanie Kerr (Irby) and Jeff Kerr.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 10, with Pastor Buzz Hall and Pastor Bob Miller co-officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
