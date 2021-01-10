Brownsville
Georgia Richardson, 85, of Brownsville, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, in the Quality Life Nursing Home in Markleysburg.
She was predeceased by her husband, the Reverend Dr. William B. Richardson.
She was a life member of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church in Brownsville.
A private service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 11, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
