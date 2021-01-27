Monongahela
Georgiana L. Venersky McDonald, 72, of Carroll Township, Monongahela, died peacefully Sunday, January 24, 2021, in Transitions Healthcare, Washington.
Georgiana was born August 30, 1948, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Floyd and Margaret Couts Malarkey. Also deceased are her first husband, William G. Venersky; and three children, Rita M. Yeomans, Scott E. Venersky and Sarah R. Miller.
Mrs. McDonald is survived by her second husband, Jesse McDonald; three children by her first marriage, William T. Venersky (Stephanie) of Uniontown, Lori A. Egerter (Ron Orth) of Portersville and Melinda M. Venersky (Aldo Giocondi) of Hopewell; five stepchildren, Jackie Yohe (Kenneth), Mary Donaldson, David McDonald (Ida), Steve McDonald (Mary) and Robert McDonald (Susan); 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Vera Gordon (Leroy), Fred Malarkey (Kathleen), Marlene Woods (James), Cheryl Schider and David Malarkey (Tina).
Georgiana was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a nursing assistant in personal care homes caring for the elderly. In her spare time, she enjoyed bingo and camping.
She was a former member of St. John's Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. that evening.
