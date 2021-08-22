Uniontown
Georgiann Krevinko Modispaw, 66, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, August 9, 2021, at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital. She was born April 23, 1955, in Lemont Furnace, a daughter of the late George and Anna Krevinko.
She was the beloved wife of Russell "Timmy" Modispaw; and mother of Jeffrey Modispaw, at home. She is also survived by stepchildren Maureen, Angie, Mike and Diane; and many other extended family members.
Georgiann was a graduate of North Union High School. In the past, she was employed with Dr. Belford's Dental Office. She was a faithful member of the House of Prayer Church of Oliver for 20 years, and was a wonderful homemaker, wife and mother. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and is remembered for her love of fashion and accessorizing. She cherished her family, friends, loved cats, and will be deeply missed.
A celebration of her life will be held at her church, officiated by Pastor Gary McFadden.
Funeral services were provided by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
In her memory, please make contributions to the Diabetes Association.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
