California
Georgianna Rae Tichnor Staley, 67, of California, passed away at her home Friday, May 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on February 25, 1954, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late George Raymond and Wilma Jean Redman Tichnor, Sr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Staley, Jr.; brother, Gary Tichnor.
Georgianna is survived by her only son; George Edward Staley and Sherry, three grandchildren; Dakota, Derek and Garrett.
Also survived by three sisters and two brothers.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, and until 10 a.m. Thursday in The Skirpan Funeral Home 135 Park Street Brownsville, PA, where a Funeral Service will be held with Rev. Larry Coltura officiating. Interment will follow in Acklin Cemetery www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
