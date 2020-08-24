Uniontown
Rev. Gerald A. Capan, 90, of Uniontown, passed on Friday, August 21, 2020.
He was born January 29, 1930, in Richeyville, a son of the late Jess and Carolyn Stark Capan.
He was a father of Gerald L. Capan and wife Cindy "Yauger" Capan of Uniontown, Jackie Holly and husband Thomas; grandfather of Gerald "Lynnie" Capan, Jennifer Wilson and Nathan, Jamie Capan and Michael, Anthony Capan and Lindsay and the late William Capan and Christopher Holly; great-grandfather of Caitlyn Slezak, Nathaira Wilson, Dominic Capan and Sayer Capan (Mary Grace Fiano); brother of the late James and Charles Stark, Leona Riley, Alma West Nixon, Winifred Miller, Alsindra "Cindy" Rafferty, Alma Goldine, Jessie Giannopoulis and Billie Gwen Capan. Also survived by nieces and nephews; special friends, Joe Moore, Richard Smith, Maria Fiano, Peggy Murphy and special childhood friend of many, many years, Gene Gastor; and his special care giver, Lisa Scheller and her very supportive family.
Gerald served in the Army and was a minister where he served as a pastor at Liberty Baptist with Pastor Ewing Marietta and Pastor Gary Coldren. He also owned and operated his own mobile home sales and repair service.
Friends are welcome in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. when a service will be held in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.