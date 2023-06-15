Smock
Gerald A. Deeds, 86, of Smock, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in his home, with his loving and devoted wife and daughters by his side.
He was born June 22, 1936, in Whitsett, a son of the late John G. Deeds Sr. and Catherine Kidweiler Deeds.
Preceeding him in death were brothers, John, Mike and Bill; sisters, Mary Ann, Audrey and Charlotte.
"Jerry" was a member of the St. George Maronite Catholic Church.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul in Uniontown, and was a member of the former Franklin Rod and Gun Club.
He retired from U.S. Steel after 32 years of service as a pipe fitter and loved to fish, hunt and have great conversations with friends.
Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Kathryn David Deeds; children, Debbie Cramer of Smock, Gloria Seto and husband David of Perryopolis, and Anna Deeds of Uniontown; grandchildren, Bill Cramer of Morgantown, W.Va., and Nick Cramer of Coatsville; one brother, Ted Deeds of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank caregiver Nancy Wilson, and the nurses at Amedysis Hospice.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. A rosary service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17, followed by a funeral service at 9:30 a.m. in St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 6 Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown. with the Rev. Fr. Aaron Sandbothe as celebrant. A wake service will be held Friday at 7 p.m. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
