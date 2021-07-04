Smock
Gerald B. Fudala, 79, of Smock, passed away July 1, 2021, in Uniontown.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy; son, Jerry Lee and wife Jan Porn Fudala; sister, Sandy Miller; dear friend and neighbor, Patricia Golden; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, at 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, with Rev. Jeff Marton officiating. Burial will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, with Full Military Honors accorded by The U.S.M.C. and the AMVETS Post 103. www.skirpanfuneral home.com
