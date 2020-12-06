Gerald B. Knox

Fairbank
Gerald B. "Jerry" Knox, 70, of Fairbank, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in his home, surrounded by family. He was born March 9, 1950, in Washington, a son of the late Lee Patrick and Betty Wright Knox.
Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had a passion for autos and loved tinkering with cars.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Y. Milan Knox.
Left to cherish his memory are his three sons, Randy Shea and wife Marsha of Republic, Samuel Huweart and wife Florendia of Connellsville, and John Preston of Fairbank; siblings LeRoy R. Knox and wife Susan of Bentleyville, Barbara Brown of Hiller and Jean Show of Uniontown; also numerous grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Sunday, December 6, in DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. Interment will be private in The Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.