Uniontown
Thursday, September 7, 2023 8:14 AM
Uniontown
Gerald C. Matzus, 84, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023. He was born July 7, 1939, in Whitsett, the son of the late Elizabeth Bambrey Matzus.
In addition to his mother, Gerald is predeceased by his sister, Johnetta Upton; and brothers, Kenneth Matzus and Terrance Matzus.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Wanda K. Teets Matzus of Uniontown; son, Steven (Renee) Matzus of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Walker, Carson and Brooklyn; brother-in-law, Bill Upton of Fairchance; and two nephews, Sean Matzus and Kevin Matzus.
Arrangements are under the direct care of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. As per the families wishes, all services and interment will be held privately.
