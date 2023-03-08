Masontown
Gerald Calvin Gibson, Sr., 90, of Masontown, went to be with his Lord Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born March 1, 1933, in Luzerne Township, a son of the late Robert and Pauline Gibson.
Gerald served his county in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was an avid gardener and enjoyed listening to music.
In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Marie Gibson; four sisters; and three brothers.
Left to cherish Gerald’s memory are his children: a son, Gerald Gibson, Jr. (Susan) of Racine, Wis., and two daughters, Debra Brown (Robert) of Necedah, Wis., and Tammy Schmitz (Chris) of Racine, Wis.: four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; a sister, Renalda Schaum of Masontown; a brother, Thomas Gibson of McClellandtown; and many special friends.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., the hour of service, Thursday, March 9, in the BERNARD M. TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, 220 South Main Street, Masontown, with Lay Speaker Sandra C. Townsend officiating.
The Masontown Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion will accord military rites following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
