Grindstone
Gerald Davis, 90, from Grindstone, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Uniontown Hospital.
Gerald was born February 4, 1933, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Eugene and Edna Davis.
Gerald served in the US Army for 2 years. He retired from US Steel, Duquesne Works, after 35 years. Gerald served as a deacon at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church for many years. Gerald loved GOD and his family. He also loved to sing and clean his car.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Estelle Hatcher Davis.
Gerald leaves behind to cherish his memory, two children, Brigitte Davis and Gerald (Brother) Eileen Davis; and two grandchildren, Brandon Davis and Zachary Davis.
Gerald had five siblings. The late Ronald Davis, Lomah Faye Davis, Velma Davis, Phillip Davis and Phyllis Stover. Gerald also has a host of many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received in the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 3447 Pittsburgh Road, Perryopolis, PA 15473, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, on Saturday, March 4, 2023, when a celebration of his life will be held with Pastor Donna Lowe and Pastor Simeon Hatcher officiating.
