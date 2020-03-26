Gerald DeAngelis

Perryopolis
Gerald "Jerry" DeAngelis, 78, of Perryopolis, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in Mon Valley Hospital.
He was born August 15, 1941, in Charleroi, a son of Geno DeAngelis and Bertha Sudor DeAngelis.
He was a longtime president of the board for Perryopolis Area Ambulance Service and loved the service with all his heart and soul. He was retired from Pages in Monessen and Combustion Engineering. He was a member of the Naomi Athletic Club. Jerry will now forever be with his best buddies, Benji and Bubba.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Karen Mihalson DeAngelis; son Jeff DeAngelis of Rockville, Md.; daughters Lisa Karem and husband Ed of Uniontown, Beth Learn of Ebensburg and Jerri Jo DeAngelis of Polkton, N.C.; two stepdaughters, Melanie and husband Russ Sanner of Fayette City, and Kristy and husband Dave Telegraphis of Monessen; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Gina DeAngelis March 13, 1993; and sister Dolores Nogy.
Memorial service details will be announced after the restrictions are lifted. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fayette City.
