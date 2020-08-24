Connellsville
Gerald Dwayne "J.D." Hawk III, 31, of Connellsville, died Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born in Uniontown and attended California Area High School where he enjoyed playing football and baseball.
Surviving are his loving parents, Gerald Dwayne Hawk Jr. (Debbie) of Dunbar and Alice Jane (Mahoney) Staley of Allison; significant other, Jaylynn Mulnix and their son, Levi Mulnix; siblings, Dannielle Basinger (Tyler) of Connellsville, Nicholas Hawk of Allison, J.D. Brame of New Salem, B.J. Grego of Vanderbilt, Sammie Lardin (Dwayne) of Dunbar; paternal grandparents, Kathy Hawk of Lemont Furnace and Gerald Dwayne Hawk Sr. (Candy) of Ridgeway; aunts and uncles, Rebecca, Kathleen, Christina, Douglas, Lorie (Brink), Cheri, Chris (Misty); nieces and nephews, Olivia, Brooke, Aden, Kohlton, Reese, Wesley, Alana, Mathew, Lindsay, Emma and Bella. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, on Thursday, August 27 from 2 until 6 p.m., the hour of service.
The family is in the process of establishing a bank trust for his son, Levi. In lieu of flowers, the trust account information will be posted on the funeral home website when completed for anyone who would like to contribute.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
