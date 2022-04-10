Masontown,
formerly Uniontown
Gerald E. "Jerry" Petcheny, 74, of Masontown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
He was born January 24, 1948, in Uniontown, son of the late Joseph Petcheny, Jr. and Thelma Kattaron Petcheny.
He was a 1966 graduate of German Township Senior High School, where he excelled in football. Jerry served his country in the US Navy, and eventually retired from US Steel Corporation. Jerry enjoyed spending his days with family and adventuring outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Donna J. Petcheny.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Jerred A. Petcheny of Masontown, Lea R. (Petcheny) Wingard and husband David of Masontown; brothers, Robert "BJ" Petcheny and Bernie, Edward A. Petcheny and Ann; and a sister, Elaine R. Rantovich; nephews, Ryan N. Rantovich and EJ Petcheny; and niece, Nicole Petcheny.
The family would like to thank his special friend and neighbor, Cliff Beck and the staff at Amedisys.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME OF FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Entombment will be private in Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery Uniontown, Pa.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
