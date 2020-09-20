Formerly of Tower Hill 2 (Fayette County)
March 19, 1948 -
September 5, 2020
Gerald G. Johns, 72, of Aurora, Colo., died Saturday afternoon, September 5, 2020, at the Spencer home in Aurora. Jerry was born in Tower Hill 2 (Fayette County), March 19, 1948, to Emil and Anna (Danko) Johns.
Jerry graduated from Redstone High School in 1966. After graduating, he moved to Ohio for a short time before moving to Colorado. He started working at Zimmerman Metals in 1971 and retired in 2013.
Jerry married Jeanine, the love of his life, May 26, 1990. His favorite hobby was fishing along with trips to Black Hawk and bingo night. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his wife, family and friends. He was loved by all and never met a stranger.
He had a very kind, humble and gentle heart. Jerry will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanine (Rank) Johns of Aurora; sister-in-law Cathy (Rank) McAllister of Colorado Springs, Colo.; stepson Gregory and Marie Opatz of Lake Geneva, Wis.; aunt Margaret McCann of Brownsville; cousins Mildred Danko of Tower Hill 2 (Fayette County), Donna Fell of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., Mary Lou Danko of Washington, Bernie Danko of Arlington, Va., and many other cousins; niece Denise (Johns) Rositani of Mentor, Ohio; nephew Michael Johns of Worthington, Ohio; his adopted family, Ken and Chalene Spencer and their six children; along with many other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Emil "Sonny" Johns.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the OLINGER HAMPDEN MORTUARY, CREMATION & CEMETERY in Denver, Colo.
Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.dignitymemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.