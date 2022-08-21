Gerald Helmick

Carmichaels
Gerald “Jerry” Helmick, 69, of Carmichaels, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Mon Health Medical Center, Morgantown, W.Va., after a brief illness. He was born August 17, 1953, in Waynesburg, a son of the late William M. and Dorothy M. Alderson Helmick.
Jerry was a 1971 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and always resided within one mile of the Carmichaels town square.
After high school, he began working at the Grumman Boat Factory for a short time before working for the J & L Steel Gateway Mine for five years. In 1978, he became an assistant mine foreman at the Cumberland Mine until his retirement in 2013.
Jerry never allowed his medical conditions to prevent him from enjoying life. He liked to fish and golf with his sons and brother and especially cherished his time with his grandchildren. In his later years, Jerry scuba dived in many places including Cozemel, Fiji, Honduras and Bonaire. Jerry was a member of the Bobtown Rod and Gun Club and the Greene County Country Club.
On September 27, 1975, he married Bette Jo Donaldson, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, John Helmick (Jenn) of Carmichaels and Jerry Helmick (Jenn) of Greensburg; a daughter and his “favorite nurse”, Sondra Lemley (James) of Carmichaels; three grandsons, Chance Lemley, Garrett Helmick and Wyatt Helmick; his only granddaughter, Camryn Lemley; a brother, William R. “Chipper” Helmick (Linda) of Garards Fort; brothers-in-law, Mark Donaldson (Dee) of Martin, Jeff Donaldson (Terri) and David Donaldson, both of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 22, in YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, with the Rev. P. Keith Larson officiating. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 363, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
