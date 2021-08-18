Gerald L. Bell

Brownfield
Gerald “Jerry” L. Bell, 81, of Brownfield, passed away, at home, Monday, August 16, 2021.
He was born March 2, 1940, in Brownfield.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Harold and Muriel DeVan Bell; his wife of 47 years, Phyllis Crayton Bell; and brother, Harold Bell Jr.
Surviving are his children, Brian Bell of Brownfield and Valerie Brown and husband Cliff of Knoxville, Tennessee; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Irma Jean Brewer and husband Neville; brother, Jack Bell; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was employed for 34 years with Bell Atlantic in Chantilly, Virginia until his retirement.
He was a member of the Brownfield United Methodist Church.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, August 20. The Funeral Service begins at 12 p.m. with interment following in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brownfield United Methodist Church, 1429 Brownfield Road, Brownfield, PA 15416 or a charity of your choice.
