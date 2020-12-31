Bobtown
Gerald L. “Jerry” Ellenberger, 69, formerly Bobtown, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Stonerise of Morgantown, formerly Mapleshire Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, and was Jerry’s second home.
He was born Saturday, December 29, 1951, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Lawrence and Audie “Marie” Tennant Ellenberger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Jason Chekosky.
Jerry was a graduate of Mapletown High School and was a member of the High School Band and was very proud of his school. He graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree. Jerry had worked for 30 years at Ruby Memorial Hospital as a dietician. He was a life member of the Order of Demolay International and a member of Theta Kappa Delta Fraternity.
Jerry was always smiling and had a heart of gold. He enjoyed playing cards, doing word search books, and especially loved playing bingo. He was an avid sports fan of Penn State, Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.
Jerry’s family would like to thank the staff and friends at Mapleshire for the care and friendship shown to Jerry.
He is survived by his sister, Penny Chekosky and husband Paul of Carmichaels.
Services will be private for the family. Memorial donations may be made to Bobtown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 172, Bobtown PA 15315. Arrangements are under the direction of the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director and Supervisor, Point Marion. Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.
