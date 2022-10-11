Gerald L. Kowalczyk

Carmichaels
Gerald L. “Jerry” Kowalczyk, 72, of Carmichaels, passed away peacefully, in his home, Saturday, October 8, 2022, following a lengthy illness. He was born April 21, 1950, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Otto Charles and Pearl Zappone Kowalczyk.
Jerry grew up in Crucible, and was a 1968 graduate of Carmichaels High School. He went on to graduate from California University of Pennsylvania in 1973, with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.
Jerry started his career as an underground coal miner at the Shannopin Coal Company in Bobtown, and retired in 2013 from Emerald Mine in Waynesburg. After retirement, he obtained his commercial driver’s license and enjoyed driving bus for the Carmichaels Area School District.
Jerry was a sports enthusiast and loved watching the local high school teams, Penn State, West Virginia University and all the Pittsburgh teams. Jerry gave of his time and knowledge as a coach with local teams in Tee-ball, Little League, Pony League, County and Legion Baseball from 1986 through 2010. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in the PENN-DOT League at Carmichaels Golf Club or just going out for a round by himself.
He cherished spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
On September 25, 1976, he married Janet R. Kovach, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jason Kowalczyk (Jane) of Garards Fort, and Jamie Kowalczyk (April) of Uniontown; three grandchildren, Henry, Duncan and Kit; brother, Charles “Tuna” Kowalczyk (Sharon) of Carmichaels; and half-brother, John Patchen (Avis) of Crucible; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Denise Clister.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 300 S. Vine Street, Carmichaels, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 13, with the Rev. Dayton D. Mix officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Crucible.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
