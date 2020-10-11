Uniontown
Gerald Lee Teets Sr., 70, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 16, 1950, in Uniontown.
Gerald was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Ellen Gardner Rockwell; a sister, Louise Rosano; and three brothers, Carl Teets, John Shipley Teets and Randall Wayne Rockwell.
Gerald served honorably in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, was a member of American Legion Post 51 and was a truck driver having driven for Goodwill Industries. He was a loving father and brother.
Surviving are his four children, Gerald, Steven, Tiffany and Dominique; several grandchildren; a great-grandchild; three brothers, Allan James Rockwell Sr. and wife Chrystal of Brownsville, Timothy Eugene Rockwell and wife Tina of Uniontown and Jonathan Teets of Ohio; three sisters, Alana McNair and husband Carl of Uniontown, Louann Jogan and Betty Gooslin, both of Ohio; his very special friend, Constance Mosayko; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
