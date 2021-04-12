Perryopolis
Gerald Leroy Morgan Sr., 89, of Perryopolis, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born August 27, 1931, in Banning, a son of Roy Leroy and Ada O'Rourke Morgan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Jean Kavulick Morgan; siblings Lester Morgan, Eva Lucas, Doris Drumm, Harold Morgan, Bernadine Captain.
Gerald proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his children, Sandra Stewart and husband William of Fayette City, Gerald Leroy Morgan Jr. of Uniontown, Deborah Ann Kordich and husband Daniel of Perryopolis; grandson William Stewart of Fayette City; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Gerald's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CEMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, with full military rites and honors being accorded by the Goldstar Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7023 and American Legion Post 752.
PA COVID 19 restrictions will be enforced including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
