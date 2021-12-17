Lemont Furnace
Gerald R. Cronin Sr., 80, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Excela Health Frick Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, followed by a service celebrating Jerry's life at 6 p.m., with Rev. Kenneth Haines officiating.
Interment will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com, and on the funeral home Facebook page.
