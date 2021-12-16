Lemont Furnace
Gerald R. Cronin, Sr., 80, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Excela Health Frick Hospital.
He was born in Uniontown, on June 4, 1941, son of Michael Cronin and Mary Little Cronin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Wilson Cronin; a son, Michael A. Cronin; brothers and sisters, Raymond Cronin, Michael Cronin, Jr., James Cronin, John Cronin, Evelyn Villari, and Katherine Sileo.
Jerry was a graduate of North Union High School, with the class of 1959. He was a coal miner for U.S. Steel Robena Mine for over 20 years, and was a member of the Polish Club and the Slovak Club.
He enjoyed watching sports including NASCAR and the Steelers.
Left to cherish Gerald's memory are his son, Gerald R. "Jay" Cronin, Jr. and Michele, of Uniontown; daughters, Tina Swaney and husband Tim, of Addison, Rhonda Garletts and husband Steve, of Dunbar, and Mary Lou DeWitt and husband Brian, of Scottdale; eight grandchildren, Jenna, Jay, Jessica, Steven, Austin, Mason, Faryn and Laura; five great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Parker, Braxton, James and Elliana; a brother, Donald Cronin and wife Brenda, of Maple Heights Ohio; two sisters, Mary Lou Swallop and Peggy Newcomer-Bubash, both of Lemont Furnace; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, followed by a service celebrating Jerry's life at 6 p.m., with Rev. Kenneth Haines officiating.
Interment will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com, and on the funeral home Facebook page.
