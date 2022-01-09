Gerald R. Finfrock

Macedonia, Ohio
Gerald "Jerry" R. Finfrock, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, in Macedonia Ohio. He was 79 years old. He moved to Ohio from Smock in 1959.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy; daughter, Susan (Miles); step-children, Denise and Michael; his sister, Marian "Mimi" (Larry); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his father, James; mother, Elizabeth; and son, Gerald.
A memorial will be determined at a later date.
