Gerald Richard Domonkos, Jr.

Gerald "Jerry" Richard Domonkos Jr., 61, of Perryopolis, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. A visitation will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, with a funeral service at 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Jerry's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis. A complete obituary will be published tomorrow. Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
Online Poll
Recent Headlines
- CASD school board votes to do away with block scheduling in middle school
- EEUCC honors civil rights leader and those who serve community at MLK Breakfast
- GO! Bookshelf: Uniontown native pens first fiction novel after retirement
- Broadway show about beloved comic Charlie Brown coming to State Theatre
- Connellsville Area seeking input on later start times for secondary students
- EEUCC honors civil rights leader and those who serve community at MLK Breakfast
- Local women compete for Pennsylvania Fair Queen
- Charleroi School District receives grant to enhance computer science program
- Greene County's Aleppo Post Office turns 150
- Washington County judge urges tolerance during King event
- GO! Bookshelf: Uniontown native pens first fiction novel after retirement
- Broadway show about beloved comic Charlie Brown coming to State Theatre
- New to theaters: McConaughey pairs with popular British actress Dockery in 'The Gentlemen'
- GO! Charts 01-23-20
- New to home theaters: 'Addams Family' now available through home viewing rental outlets
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.