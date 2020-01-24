Gerald Richard Domonkos Jr.

Perryopolis
Gerald “Jerry” Richard Domonkos Jr., 61, of Perryopolis, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his home. He was born in Washington County on January 13, 1959, the son of Gerald Richard Domonkos, Sr. and Mildred Helen Valosich Domonkos.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Forsythe Domonkos; and brother-in-law, Ronald McGee.
Jerry was a carpenter and member of Carpenters Union Local 2274-441.
He was also a member of the First Christian Church in Perryopolis.
Jerry is survived by his children, Tyler R. Domonkos of Perryopolis, Courtney Roebuck and her husband J. J. of Vanderbilt, Jericho Bozek and her husband Justin of Perryopolis, Danielle Hamel and her husband Jeffrey of Mt. Lebanon; eight grandchildren, Isabelle, Myles, Jude, Cruz, Clark, Clea, Hadley, Hayden; two sisters, Renee Smith and her husband Bruce, Wendy McGee, both of Perryopolis; and pet dog, Oakley.
Jerry’s family will receive friends from 3 until 8 p.m. Friday, January 24 in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis. His funeral service will take place at 8 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with Rev. Melissa Rae Snyder, minister of the First Christian Church.
