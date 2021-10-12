Gerald Richard Rehanek

Uniontown
Gerald "Jerry" Richard Rehanek, "Jerry Rowe," 79, passed away in Uniontown, on September 28, 2021, from a battle with pneumonia.
He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Anna Margaret Rehanek; and his brothers Joseph and Robert Rehanek.
Jerry spent his life entertaining for weddings, class reunions, and parties with area musicians and his band 'Horizon'. He retired from his day job at Equifax Services and started his own business in the music / entertainment industry with his wife and best friend, Joyce. The duo known as, DJ Jerry Rowe / Perfect Balance, provided laughter, enjoyment, fun, and entertainment for more than 25 years.
Jerry was a past member of the Knights of Columbus, Lions, Elks, Amvets, Hutchinson Club, Areford School PTO, and the Areford Area Picnic Committee. Jerry Rowe was a great friend to many, spanning all ages and generations. He was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist early in life, and later, St. Therese Parish.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Florek Rehanek, and their three children, Kerry Massengill and husband Ed, Kathy (Downs), Jerry / Danny and wife Stephanie; and sister Candace (Dimarco) and husband Ross. He had nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Jerry was loved by many nieces, nephews, and cousins from all over the country.
A memorial mass for Jerry will be held at St. Therese Parish, in Uniontown at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Celebration of Life will follow.
Organization and arrangements made through SHELL FUNERAL HOME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.