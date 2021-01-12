Merrittstown
Gerald "Jerry" T. Yocabet, 87, of Merrittstown, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, Saturday, January 9, 2021. He was born in Thompson 2, a son of Anthony Yocabet and Susan Harvilla Yocabet.
Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was the founder and former owner of Jerry's Catering of Republic, for which his legacy lives on. Jerry was Catholic by faith and a member of the former Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Republic.
Jerry was a passionate Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed staying active. He was an avid golfer, bowler and swimmer. He was well known for his jokes and fun-loving personality.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Palmetta "Pam" Ceschin Yocabet; and siblings Anthony, Alberta Berish, Joe, Theresa Carr and Pauline Pahula.
He is survived by his son and granddaughter, Dan and Courtney Yocabet of Merrittstown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry's family will receive friends from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, with his blessing service beginning at 5:30 p.m., with Father Marion as celebrant. Interment will be private in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Republic.
After services, dinner will be hosted by none other than Jerry's Catering at the Republic VFD Social Hall.
Pennsylvania State mandated COVID-19 precautions will be enforced, including social distancing, the wearing of face masks, and a limit of 25 persons at a time in the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
