Star Junction
Gerald "Jerry" Thomas McArdle, 80, of Star Junction, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020, at AHN Jefferson Hospital. He was born July 17, 1939, in Star Junction, the youngest son of Louis and Ann Monosky McArdle.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters Eleanor Hager and Mary Elizabeth Lipovsky; and brother James McArdle.
Gerald was Catholic by faith and a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Perryopolis.
He is survived by sisters Barbara and Janet McArdle, Patricia Molchan; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Gerald graduated from Perry High School and served in the United States Army. He was a meat cutter by trade, where he worked at S&Y and Giant Eagle. In his younger days he enjoyed gardening, outings to the Meadows, watching high school sports and activities, especially those that his nephew Doug's children (Sarah, Nicholas and Katie) participated in.
Over the last year, Gerald resided at the TLC Personal Care home in West Newton, where Stephanie, Rob and wonderful staff cared for him. Although he was challenged with illness, he enjoyed talking to friends and visitors and watching the seasons change on the Yough River. Recently, he was happy to have a socially distant porch visit with his great-nieces and special pups Simba, Boden and Lemon. Jerry will be sadly missed but always remembered as a Star Junction neighbor, an old friend, a new friend, a special uncle and caring brother.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, where Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with Father Efren Ambre as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, with full military rites and honors being accorded by the Goldstar Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7023 and American Legion Post 752.
In honoring the compliance of state mandated requirements regarding COVID-19, please abide by the personal guidelines including masks being worn.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
