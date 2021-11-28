Gerald W. Elliott

New Salem
Gerald W. "Jerry" Elliott, 72, of New Salem, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, in The Uniontown Hospital.
He was born February 17, 1949, in Uniontown, a son of Dolores Sophia Olevenick Elliott, and the late Paul William Elliott.
Jerry was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served his country with the United States Army serving with the 25th Infantry Division. He received the Purple Heart for being wounded in action.
Jerry was a member of the Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
He was an avid motorcycle rider, and greatly enjoyed taking care of his yard.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Dolores Sophia Olevenick Elliott; his daughter, Ashley L. Copeland and husband Cody; two grandchildren, Addison and Arianna; his loving partner of over 25 years, Janice Boyd and her children,
Armand Boyd and wife Annett, David Boyd, Janice's grandchildren, Charlotte, Taya and Trey, Janice's great-grandson, Ethan; and his loving pet dog, Bandit.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 29, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. A military service and funeral honors will be accorded at 7 p.m. by the Hopwood AMVETS Post #103. Interment will take place at The National Cemetery of The Alleghenies.
