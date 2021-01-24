Uniontown
Gerald W. Fisher Jr., 48, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born in Uniontown, January 3, 1973, a son of Carolyn Hall Fisher and the late Gerald W. Fisher Sr.
Gerald was a 1991 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. He was a member of Central Christian Church and a member of AMVETS Post #103 of Hopwood.
In addition to his mother, left to cherish Gerald's memory are his brother, William Fisher and wife Crystal of Uniontown and their children Matthew and Caramiah; and longtime friend, Eddie Lininger.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. At the request of the family, there will be no public viewing.
Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
