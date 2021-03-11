Uniontown
Gerald W. Glover, 98, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Uniontown Hospital. He was born Saturday, October 21, 1922, in Hopwood, a son of the late Goldy and Rozena Glover.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Eleanor; brother, Karl Glover; sisters, Betty Cramer and Norma Babbony; one grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.
For over 80 years Gerald had been a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of North Union High School, class of 1940.
Gerald served in 101st Airborne (Glider) Division, he participated in the D-Day Invasion June 6, 1944 and also received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
Gerald enjoyed his work as a locksmith at Ross Brothers Sporting Goods for over 35 years. He was an avid trap shooter, golfer, bowler and card player.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Gerald Glover Jr. and wife Bea of Hopwood, Keith Glover and wife Dana of Uniontown and Timothy Glover and wife Nancy of Negley, Ohio; brother, Wayne Glover and wife Deanna of Kokomo, Indiana; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Friday, March 12, with Dr. David Boyd officiating the service. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.
The family prefers in his memory, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 34 Clark Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.