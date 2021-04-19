Gerald W. Nicholson Sr.

Uniontown
Gerald W. "Jerry" Nicholson Sr., 85, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, in his home, with his family by his side. He was born October 22, 1935, in Connellsville, a son of Ewing Nicholson and Lucinda Yauger Nicholson.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Steven Sabula II; a brother, Wilbur Nicholson; two sisters, Lois Goe and Audrey Kozub.
Jerry worked as a steel worker for many years for U.S. Steel. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards, coins and loved spending time with family and his friends at McDonald's.
Left to cherish Jerry's memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Fanny Mae Straight Nicholson; daughter, Diana Nicholson and close friend, Gary Roycroft; and son, Gerald W. Nicholson Jr., all of Uniontown; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Yeardie of Brownsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & Crematories, Inc, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 19, followed by a service celebrating Jerry's life at 7 p.m. with Rev. Charles O'Brien officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
