Masontown
Gerald Weakland, 65, of Masontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home.
He was born December 4, 1956, in Uniontown, a son of Adolph H. and Carol Ann McBride Weakland.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Thomas William Weakland, June 6, 2014.
Gerald worked at Goodwill Recycling for several years. He enjoyed attending church, listening to gospel music, going for rides and enjoying the scenery. Gerald was an avid fan of the television show Cops, and truly enjoyed the theme song. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed joking around.
"Gerry", as he was affectionately known, was able to make and maintain friendships very easily. He simply enjoyed being around people.
Gerald had resided with Fayette Resources Inc. since 1982. He previously resided for several years with the Synuria family of Brownsville, where he enjoyed visiting the local ambulance station and eating at Fiddle's Restaurant. Gerald will be greatly missed by his Fayette Resources Inc. family, especially the staff at his home in Masontown.
Surviving are three siblings, Pamela S. Weakland, of Kent, Ohio, Goldie Weakland and Michael Weakland, of Perryopolis; a niece, Elizabeth Geist; and three great-nephews: Alex, Anthony and Jacob.
Friends were received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 10 a.m. to noon, the hour of service, on Friday, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
