Masontown
Gerald Weakland, 65, of Masontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 25, 2022, in his home. He was born December 4, 1956, in Uniontown, a son of Adolph and Carol Weakland.
Gerald worked at Goodwill Recycling for several years. He enjoyed attending church, listening to gospel music, going for rides and enjoying the scenery. Gerald was an avid fan of the show "Cops" and truly enjoyed the theme song from that television show. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed joking around. Gerry, as he was affectionately known, was able to make and maintain friendships very easily. He simply enjoyed being around people.
Gerald had resided with Fayette Resources, Inc. since 1982. He previously resided for several years with the Synuria family of Brownsville, where he enjoyed visiting the local ambulance station and eating at Fiddle's Restaurant. Gerald will be greatly missed by his Fayette Resources, Inc. family, especially the staff at his home in Masontown.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, the hour of service, Friday, September 2, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
