Chestnut Ridge
Gerald Willis Raymond Jr., of Chestnut Ridge, passed on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Born May 16, 1951 in Connellsville, a son of the late Gerald and Josephine Brady Raymond. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Thorpe and Tim Raymond; and his father and mother-in-law, Armand and Dolores DelSignore; a special cousin like a brother, Rick Mitchell and sister-in-law Denise Phelan. He is survived by his wife Barbara Dawson Raymond; two sons, David "Blue" (Sherry) Raymond of Orient and Ivan "Geno" (Melanie) Raymond of Penncraft; a daughter, Gina (John) Helton of NC; eight grandchildren, David (Bree) Raymond, Sara (Charles) Baker, Davey (Katlin) Setzer, Daniel (Madison) Setzer all of North Carolina and Allyse, Abbey and Lucas Raymond all of Brownsville; and six great- grandchildren; brother of Bonnie Lynch and Sue Skinner; two brother-in-laws, Sam and Armand DelSignore; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Army and did two tours of duty there. He was a good husband, father and loved his grandchildren.
Services are private and his wish was to be cremated. Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. Your written personal tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.ahkyfuneralhome.com
