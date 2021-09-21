Hiller
Geraldine A. Helisek, 86, of Hiller, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, with her loving husband and daughter by her side.
She was born June 4, 1935, in Albany, to the late Stanley and Frances Kloc Novinsky Sr.
She was a member of the Historic Church of St. Peter and a former member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Brownsville and a member of the Christian Mothers Society.
Geraldine is survived by her husband, John J. Helisek Sr.; son, John Jr. and wife Angela of Virginia; daughter, Helen Sparrow and husband Robert of Smock; grandchildren, Nicole Sparrow and fiance George Morrell, Dan Sparrow and wife Stacie; and many nieces and nephews.
Geraldine was the last surviving member of her family and was predeceased by brothers, Alec Novinsky, Stanley J. Novinsky Jr., Walter Novinsky; sisters, Mary Matty, Verna Martell, Pauline Poling, Helen Novinsky.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, September 23, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery.
