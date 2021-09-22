Hiller
Geraldine A. Helisek, 86, of Hiller, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, with her loving husband and daughter by her side.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, September 23, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery.
